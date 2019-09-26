ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) Reaches $1.30 Yearly Low; Shorts at METRO CL A ORDINARY SHARES (MTRAF) Lowered By 3.18%

METRO INC CL A ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had a decrease of 3.18% in short interest. MTRAF’s SI was 1.67M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.18% from 1.72M shares previously. With 1,500 avg volume, 1112 days are for METRO INC CL A ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MTRAF)’s short sellers to cover MTRAF’s short positions. It closed at $43.14 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.25 target or 4.00% below today’s $1.30 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $59.89M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $1.25 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.40M less. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.3. About 97,193 shares traded. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) has declined 22.54% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ARC News: 09/05/2018 – ARC Document Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days; 19/04/2018 DJ ARC Document Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARC); 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in ARC Document; 21/05/2018 – Arc Achieves ISO Certification For Company, Cloud Apps, And MPS; 01/05/2018 – ARC Document Solutions 1Q EPS 1c

ARC Document Solutions, Inc., a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $59.89 million. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and operates 177 offsite service centers that offer managed print service clients with the flexibility and overflow capacity during peak workloads. It has a 11.11 P/E ratio. The firm also provides archive and information management services; and specialized color printing comprising color printing, finishing and assembly of graphic materials for regional and national retailers, franchises, marketing departments, theme parks, and cultural institutions.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.73 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 9 investors sold ARC Document Solutions, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 27.20 million shares or 1.02% more from 26.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old West Inv Management Ltd Liability holds 30,623 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 0% in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). 10,200 were accumulated by Zpr Investment Management. Pacific Ridge Capital Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.67% invested in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) for 1.29 million shares. North Star Investment reported 293,600 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 183,061 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 204 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0% invested in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). High Pointe Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 13,620 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cna Financial Corporation has invested 0.02% in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Renaissance Technologies Lc holds 3.45 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Essex Inv Management Ltd Company has invested 0.15% in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Moreover, Millennium Management Ltd has 0% invested in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC).

More notable recent ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About ARC Document Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:ARC) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive ARC Document Solutions’s (NYSE:ARC) Share Price Down A Worrying 65%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “White Gold Corp. Encounters Significant Mineralization at Ryan’s Surprise Discovery 2km West of Golden Saddle; Receives Positive Metallurgical Results for Arc Deposit and Extends High-Grade Mineralization at Golden Saddle & Arc Deposits on White Gold Property – GlobeNewswire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Sysmex America and LabCorp Extend Hematology Automation Agreement with Sysmex XN-Series Technology – PRNewswire” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Minneapolis/St. Paul now has two execs on Fortune’s ‘Most Powerful Women’ list – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” with publication date: September 26, 2019.