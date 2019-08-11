ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Document Solutions Inc. 2 0.17 N/A 0.20 9.64 R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 4 0.02 N/A -0.26 0.00

Demonstrates ARC Document Solutions Inc. and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ARC Document Solutions Inc. and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.5% R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0.00% 4% -0.3%

Volatility & Risk

ARC Document Solutions Inc. is 87.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.87. In other hand, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has beta of 1.77 which is 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.7% of ARC Document Solutions Inc. shares and 94.9% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares. Insiders owned 4.9% of ARC Document Solutions Inc. shares. Comparatively, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has 3.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARC Document Solutions Inc. 3.85% -5.5% -17.47% -20.25% -22.54% -7.8% R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 7.45% -1.94% -52.02% -60.7% -64.69% -48.99%

For the past year ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

Summary

ARC Document Solutions Inc. beats R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company on 6 of the 8 factors.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company enables organizations to communicate by creating, managing, delivering, and optimizing their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. The companyÂ’s primary product and service offerings include magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, directories, direct mail, packaging, forms, labels, manuals, statement printing, commercial and digital print, logistics services and digital and creative solutions. It also offers outsourcing capabilities, including product configuration, customized kitting, and order fulfillment for technology, medical device, and other companies. The company has operations in Europe, Asia, and North America. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company was founded in 1864 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.