ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Business Services company, ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
60.9% of ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.56% of all Business Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of ARC Document Solutions Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.07% of all Business Services companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has ARC Document Solutions Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ARC Document Solutions Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.60%
|-1.50%
|Industry Average
|38.20%
|33.55%
|7.43%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares ARC Document Solutions Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ARC Document Solutions Inc.
|N/A
|2
|10.91
|Industry Average
|154.79M
|405.19M
|39.53
ARC Document Solutions Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for ARC Document Solutions Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ARC Document Solutions Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.28
|2.90
|2.62
The potential upside of the rivals is 69.22%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ARC Document Solutions Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ARC Document Solutions Inc.
|-3.15%
|-11.16%
|-11.16%
|-24.3%
|-4.02%
|4.88%
|Industry Average
|4.18%
|7.11%
|16.58%
|22.71%
|35.02%
|29.80%
For the past year ARC Document Solutions Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.
Liquidity
ARC Document Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.60 and has 1.52 Quick Ratio. ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ARC Document Solutions Inc.
Risk & Volatility
ARC Document Solutions Inc. has a beta of 1.97 and its 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.25 which is 24.54% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
ARC Document Solutions Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 7 of the 6 factors ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s rivals beat ARC Document Solutions Inc.
