ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ARC Document Solutions Inc. has 61.7% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 65.41% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand ARC Document Solutions Inc. has 4.9% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 6.16% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have ARC Document Solutions Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Document Solutions Inc. 2,598,239,209.79% 6.40% 2.50% Industry Average 13.34% 32.60% 7.76%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares ARC Document Solutions Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Document Solutions Inc. 36.30M 1 9.64 Industry Average 156.74M 1.18B 43.60

ARC Document Solutions Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio ARC Document Solutions Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for ARC Document Solutions Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.94 2.32 2.58

The rivals have a potential upside of 36.95%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ARC Document Solutions Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARC Document Solutions Inc. 3.85% -5.5% -17.47% -20.25% -22.54% -7.8% Industry Average 4.46% 8.12% 15.24% 34.70% 39.86% 42.63%

For the past year ARC Document Solutions Inc. has -7.80% weaker performance while ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s peers have 42.63% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ARC Document Solutions Inc. are 1.2 and 1. Competitively, ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s rivals have 1.56 and 1.49 for Current and Quick Ratio. ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Volatility & Risk

ARC Document Solutions Inc. is 87.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.87. Competitively, ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.15 which is 15.29% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

ARC Document Solutions Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s competitors beat ARC Document Solutions Inc.