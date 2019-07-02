ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) and Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) and Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Document Solutions Inc. 2 0.23 N/A 0.20 10.91 Deluxe Corporation 43 0.90 N/A 2.82 14.31

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Deluxe Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than ARC Document Solutions Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Deluxe Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of ARC Document Solutions Inc. and Deluxe Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.5% Deluxe Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

ARC Document Solutions Inc. has a beta of 1.97 and its 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Deluxe Corporation has a 1.33 beta which is 33.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Deluxe Corporation which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. ARC Document Solutions Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Deluxe Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of ARC Document Solutions Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.9% of Deluxe Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.9% of ARC Document Solutions Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Deluxe Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARC Document Solutions Inc. -3.15% -11.16% -11.16% -24.3% -4.02% 4.88% Deluxe Corporation -5.08% -12.13% -18.56% -18.1% -42.49% 4.99%

For the past year ARC Document Solutions Inc. has weaker performance than Deluxe Corporation

Summary

Deluxe Corporation beats on 10 of the 10 factors ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers. It also offers Web services, which include logo and Web design; hosting and other Web services; search engine optimization; and marketing programs, including email, mobile, and social media, and other self-service marketing solutions. In addition, the company provides fraud protection and security, online and offline payroll services, and electronic checks; and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards. Further, it offers financial technology solutions to larger financial institutions, which comprise data-driven marketing solutions, including outsourced marketing campaign targeting and execution; treasury management solutions; and digital enablement solutions, including loyalty and rewards programs. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, and North and South America. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota.