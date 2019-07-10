ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) and Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Contrasting side by side

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) and Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Document Solutions Inc. 2 0.24 N/A 0.20 10.91 Cintas Corporation 207 3.68 N/A 7.55 29.35

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Cintas Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to ARC Document Solutions Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Cintas Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of ARC Document Solutions Inc. and Cintas Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.5% Cintas Corporation 0.00% 27.4% 11.8%

Volatility & Risk

ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s 1.97 beta indicates that its volatility is 97.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cintas Corporation is 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ARC Document Solutions Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Cintas Corporation is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Cintas Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ARC Document Solutions Inc. and Cintas Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cintas Corporation 1 0 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Cintas Corporation’s average price target is $208.33, while its potential downside is -12.62%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ARC Document Solutions Inc. and Cintas Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 68.9% respectively. About 4.9% of ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Cintas Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARC Document Solutions Inc. -3.15% -11.16% -11.16% -24.3% -4.02% 4.88% Cintas Corporation 0.74% 6.4% 9.81% 23.62% 20.89% 31.88%

For the past year ARC Document Solutions Inc. was less bullish than Cintas Corporation.

Summary

Cintas Corporation beats on 12 of the 11 factors ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly. It also offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. The company offers its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. Cintas Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.