Arc Document Solutions (ARC) Shareholder Jbf Capital Lifted Stake; White Elm Capital Decreased Its Holding in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) as Shares Rose

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 270,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The hedge fund held 1.24 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.73 million, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.25. About 5.96M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Arc Document Solutions Inc (ARC) by 5500% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 550,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.47% . The institutional investor held 560,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Arc Document Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.39. About 64,509 shares traded. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) has declined 22.54% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ARC News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in ARC Document; 19/04/2018 DJ ARC Document Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARC); 21/05/2018 – Arc Achieves ISO Certification For Company, Cloud Apps, And MPS; 09/05/2018 – ARC Document Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days; 01/05/2018 – ARC Document Solutions 1Q EPS 1c

More notable recent ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “ARC Document Solutions Matches Customer Donations for Worldwide Reforestation Efforts – Stockhouse” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive ARC Document Solutions’s (NYSE:ARC) Share Price Down A Worrying 65%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Steel Giant Nucor in 5 Charts – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Steel: Still Remains A Short Target – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $333.41M for 10.04 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Virtus Investment Hikes Dividend 22%: Time to Buy the Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Down 13.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Stocks Q2 Earnings Due on Jul 25: HBAN, SIVB, CFR, UBSI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.