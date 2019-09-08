Arc Document Solutions (ARC) Share Price Declined While Jbf Capital Upped Its Holding; 58.Com (WUBA) Position Upped by River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Arc Document Solutions Inc (ARC) by 5500% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 550,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.47% . The institutional investor held 560,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Arc Document Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.40M market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.43. About 79,265 shares traded. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) has declined 22.54% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ARC News: 01/05/2018 – ARC Document Solutions 1Q EPS 1c; 19/04/2018 DJ ARC Document Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARC); 21/05/2018 – Arc Achieves ISO Certification For Company, Cloud Apps, And MPS; 09/05/2018 – ARC Document Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in ARC Document

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in 58.Com Inc (WUBA) by 48.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 98,410 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46M, up from 66,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in 58.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 398,217 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 16,500 shares to 132,945 shares, valued at $13.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bancolombia Sa (NYSE:CIB) by 75,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,000 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX).

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05 million and $560.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 91,300 shares to 84,000 shares, valued at $12.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci United Kingdom by 20,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc. Cmn (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold ARC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 26.92 million shares or 0.16% less from 26.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Services Grp holds 0% or 62 shares. 21,551 were accumulated by Tudor Investment Et Al. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust accumulated 19,704 shares. Moreover, Essex Inv Ltd Llc has 0.15% invested in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). D E Shaw & Incorporated reported 273,919 shares. 337,156 are held by Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 0% or 77,460 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Northern Tru Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Cna Finance invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Moreover, Smith Asset Mgmt Group Inc Limited Partnership has 0% invested in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Georgia-based Earnest Prns Lc has invested 0% in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Lsv Asset reported 0% stake. Pzena Investment Limited Company accumulated 0.02% or 1.87M shares.