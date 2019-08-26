Arc Document Solutions (ARC) Position Maintained by Jbf Capital Inc; Dragoneer Investment Group Lowered Stake in Servicenow (NOW) by $4.31 Million as Stock Value Rose

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Arc Document Solutions Inc (ARC) by 5500% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 550,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.47% . The institutional investor held 560,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Arc Document Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.07% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $1.405. About 34,415 shares traded. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) has declined 22.54% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ARC News: 01/05/2018 – ARC Document Solutions 1Q EPS 1c; 19/04/2018 DJ ARC Document Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARC); 21/05/2018 – Arc Achieves ISO Certification For Company, Cloud Apps, And MPS; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in ARC Document; 09/05/2018 – ARC Document Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12M, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $266.08. About 710,354 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.12 million for 289.22 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59 million and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 41,000 shares to 7.85 million shares, valued at $142.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Investment accumulated 2,188 shares. Dragoneer Inv Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 377,777 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.03% or 48,661 shares. Frontier Management Com Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 519,113 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Profund Advisors Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,729 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt has 0.34% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 604,511 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd holds 103,188 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 33,850 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Brown Advisory reported 21,090 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 2,373 shares. United Automobile Association holds 0.15% or 231,874 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communication invested in 0.46% or 191,094 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va owns 1.76% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 23,665 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold ARC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 26.92 million shares or 0.16% less from 26.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 204 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 21,857 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 703,539 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0% in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Shell Asset reported 46,859 shares stake. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) or 337,156 shares. High Pointe Mngmt Ltd invested in 13,620 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Panagora Asset owns 18,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw And Inc reported 0% stake. 56,557 are held by Jpmorgan Chase And. 60,563 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Inc Md. Caprock Group Incorporated has invested 0.01% in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Essex Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.15% or 467,533 shares. Bridgeway holds 0.02% or 590,900 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Llp holds 0.01% or 35,600 shares.

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05M and $560.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc Cmn by 39,349 shares to 257,555 shares, valued at $6.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 20,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Materials Inc Cmn (NASDAQ:AMAT).

