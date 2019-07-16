Arc Document Solutions (ARC) Position Held by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Rose, Glenview State Bank Trust Has Increased Its Stake by $306,332

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Arc Document Solutions Inc (ARC) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 203,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.16% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.25 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25M, up from 3.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Arc Document Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.925. About 227,419 shares traded or 140.60% up from the average. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) has declined 4.02% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ARC News: 01/05/2018 – ARC Document Solutions 1Q EPS 1c; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in ARC Document; 19/04/2018 DJ ARC Document Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARC); 21/05/2018 – Arc Achieves ISO Certification For Company, Cloud Apps, And MPS; 09/05/2018 – ARC Document Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $13.49 during the last trading session, reaching $2007.5. About 1.77 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon Trades Above Record as Prime, Cloud Lift Profit: TOPLive; 26/04/2018 – Amazon now has a multibillion-dollar advertising business; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will speak at Amazon ‘Fishbowl’ event on Monday; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products after considering it last year, according to people familiar with the matter; 27/04/2018 – Amazon employees went on a cross-country bus tour to learn about aging Americans; 30/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Amazon Pay’s FY17 net loss widens to Rs 177.8 cr; 22/05/2018 – Instead, Amazon will remain focused on offering “complementary” services through bank partnerships that ultimately drive sales volume and traffic to its core site; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP) by 29,540 shares to 278,475 shares, valued at $5.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 2,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,950 shares, and cut its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold ARC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 26.92 million shares or 0.16% less from 26.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.