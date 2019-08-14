Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

We are contrasting Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 18.58 N/A -1.32 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and XBiotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Risk and Volatility

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.85 beta. Competitively, XBiotech Inc.’s beta is 0.48 which is 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation are 12.7 and 12.7. Competitively, XBiotech Inc. has 4.6 and 4.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and XBiotech Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, XBiotech Inc.’s potential upside is 69.27% and its consensus price target is $13.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 43% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares and 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 40.87% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, XBiotech Inc. has 20.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Arbutus Biopharma Corporation had bearish trend while XBiotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

XBiotech Inc. beats Arbutus Biopharma Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.