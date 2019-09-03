Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 16.81 N/A -1.32 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3%

Liquidity

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has a Current Ratio of 12.7 and a Quick Ratio of 12.7. Competitively, Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and has 8.3 Quick Ratio. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Urovant Sciences Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Urovant Sciences Ltd. has an average target price of $26, with potential upside of 194.78%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 43% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 40.87% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96%

For the past year Arbutus Biopharma Corporation had bearish trend while Urovant Sciences Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Arbutus Biopharma Corporation beats Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.