Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Both Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 17.06 N/A -1.32 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Risk and Volatility

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has a 1.85 beta, while its volatility is 85.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a 2.42 beta which is 142.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation are 12.7 and 12.7 respectively. Its competitor PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 43% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares and 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s share held by insiders are 40.87%. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has -53.52% weaker performance while PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 1.25% stronger performance.

Summary

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.