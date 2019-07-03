Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 25.72 N/A -1.32 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 24 9.31 N/A -2.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -49.8%

Risk & Volatility

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s 1.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 67.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. NanoString Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 1.29 beta which makes it 29.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has a Current Ratio of 12.7 and a Quick Ratio of 12.7. Competitively, NanoString Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

NanoString Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 average price target and a -1.93% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44.6% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares and 80.6% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -0.42% -36.02% -38.82% -48.82% -64.21% -37.86% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.53% 11.46% 21.69% 75.44% 151.12% 88.81%

For the past year Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has -37.86% weaker performance while NanoString Technologies Inc. has 88.81% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Arbutus Biopharma Corporation beats NanoString Technologies Inc.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.