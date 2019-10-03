Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

As Biotechnology businesses, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 2 0.00 31.32M -1.32 0.00 Incyte Corporation 79 0.64 181.62M 1.17 72.58

Table 1 demonstrates Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Incyte Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Incyte Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 2,050,946,237.97% -87.5% -30.6% Incyte Corporation 228,481,570.01% 13.4% 9.8%

Risk and Volatility

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has a 1.85 beta, while its volatility is 85.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Incyte Corporation is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

12.7 and 12.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Its rival Incyte Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Incyte Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Incyte Corporation 0 5 3 2.38

Incyte Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $91.5 consensus price target and a 25.27% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 43% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.7% of Incyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 40.87% are Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Incyte Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52% Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54%

For the past year Arbutus Biopharma Corporation had bearish trend while Incyte Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats Arbutus Biopharma Corporation on 9 of the 12 factors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.