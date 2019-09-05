Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 18.88 N/A -1.32 0.00 Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Risk & Volatility

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.85 beta. Immunic Inc.’s 272.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.72 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation are 12.7 and 12.7. Competitively, Immunic Inc. has 7 and 7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Immunic Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Immunic Inc. is $40, which is potential 203.72% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43% and 1.6% respectively. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s share held by insiders are 40.87%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has -53.52% weaker performance while Immunic Inc. has 83.31% stronger performance.

Summary

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation beats Immunic Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.