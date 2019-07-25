Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

We are contrasting Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 20.08 N/A -1.32 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.35 N/A -0.72 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.67 beta means Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s volatility is 67.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Heat Biologics Inc.’s 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.13 beta.

Liquidity

12.7 and 12.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Its rival Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Heat Biologics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Heat Biologics Inc. is $8, which is potential 1,316.43% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Heat Biologics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.6% and 16.2%. About 3% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.1% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -0.42% -36.02% -38.82% -48.82% -64.21% -37.86% Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10%

For the past year Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Heat Biologics Inc.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.