Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

As Biotechnology companies, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 25.49 N/A -1.32 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.67 beta means Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s volatility is 67.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s 2.73 beta is the reason why it is 173.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is 12.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.7. The Current Ratio of rival GlycoMimetics Inc. is 23.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 23.9. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and GlycoMimetics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s potential upside is 89.77% and its consensus target price is $23.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and GlycoMimetics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.6% and 0%. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s share held by insiders are 3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -0.42% -36.02% -38.82% -48.82% -64.21% -37.86% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.28% 4.15% 9.33% -5.57% -34.65% 32.42%

For the past year Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has -37.86% weaker performance while GlycoMimetics Inc. has 32.42% stronger performance.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Arbutus Biopharma Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.