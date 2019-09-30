Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Both Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 2 0.00 31.32M -1.32 0.00 Genfit SA 17 0.00 27.97M 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Genfit SA earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 2,049,469,964.66% -87.5% -30.6% Genfit SA 165,307,328.61% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Genfit SA’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Genfit SA on the other hand boasts of a $56.5 average target price and a 253.35% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Genfit SA has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43% and 0%. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 40.87%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Genfit SA.

Summary

Genfit SA beats on 6 of the 10 factors Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.