Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 18.84 N/A -1.32 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s current beta is 1.85 and it happens to be 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S’s beta is 2.37 which is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation are 12.7 and 12.7 respectively. Its competitor Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 74.5 and its Quick Ratio is 74.5. Forward Pharma A/S can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

The shares of both Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 43% and 20.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 40.87% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year Arbutus Biopharma Corporation had bearish trend while Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend.

Forward Pharma A/S beats Arbutus Biopharma Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.