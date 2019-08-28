Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 17.06 N/A -1.32 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.39 N/A -4.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4%

Volatility & Risk

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has a 1.85 beta, while its volatility is 85.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.8 which is 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has a Current Ratio of 12.7 and a Quick Ratio of 12.7. Competitively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 43% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares and 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares. 40.87% are Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32%

For the past year Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has -53.52% weaker performance while Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 7.32% stronger performance.

Summary

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.