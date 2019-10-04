Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Both Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 2 0.00 31.32M -1.32 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 8.04M -7.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 2,057,413,124.88% -87.5% -30.6% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 190,097,886.22% -176% -114.9%

Volatility & Risk

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.85 beta. From a competition point of view, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.98 beta which is 198.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has a Current Ratio of 12.7 and a Quick Ratio of 12.7. Competitively, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 43% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares and 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 40.87% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares. Comparatively, 5.7% are Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has -53.52% weaker performance while Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.53% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Arbutus Biopharma Corporation beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.