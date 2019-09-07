Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 19.86 N/A -1.32 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation are 12.7 and 12.7. Competitively, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43% and 47.8%. Insiders owned 40.87% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares. Comparatively, 2% are X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year Arbutus Biopharma Corporation was more bearish than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Arbutus Biopharma Corporation beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.