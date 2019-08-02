Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Comparing side by side

Both Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 19.40 N/A -1.32 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 14.82 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Trevena Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Volatility & Risk

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.85. Trevena Inc.’s 2.39 beta is the reason why it is 139.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.7 and 12.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Trevena Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevena Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Trevena Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Trevena Inc.’s potential upside is 280.43% and its consensus target price is $3.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43% and 32.2% respectively. Insiders held 40.87% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares. Competitively, Trevena Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has -53.52% weaker performance while Trevena Inc. has 120.93% stronger performance.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.