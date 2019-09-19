Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 2 20.37 N/A -1.32 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9%

Risk & Volatility

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has a beta of 1.85 and its 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has beta of 1.47 which is 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is 12.7 while its Current Ratio is 12.7. Meanwhile, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 43% and 8% respectively. 40.87% are Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.77% are Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

For the past year Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Summary

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.