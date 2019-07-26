Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Comparison side by side

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 20.08 N/A -1.32 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.63 N/A -3.83 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Recro Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Recro Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% -580% -36.2%

Volatility & Risk

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.67 beta. Recro Pharma Inc.’s -0.1 beta is the reason why it is 110.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 12.7 while its Quick Ratio is 12.7. On the competitive side is, Recro Pharma Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Recro Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Recro Pharma Inc.’s potential downside is -13.44% and its consensus price target is $8.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Recro Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.6% and 70.9%. Insiders held 3% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -0.42% -36.02% -38.82% -48.82% -64.21% -37.86% Recro Pharma Inc. 5.5% 12.04% 9.94% 27.89% -15.54% 32.39%

For the past year Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has -37.86% weaker performance while Recro Pharma Inc. has 32.39% stronger performance.

Summary

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Recro Pharma Inc.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.