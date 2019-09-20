Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Comparing side by side

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 2 21.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.32 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and OPKO Health Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6% OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6%

Volatility and Risk

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has a 1.85 beta, while its volatility is 85.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. OPKO Health Inc. on the other hand, has 2.13 beta which makes it 113.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation are 12.7 and 12.7. Competitively, OPKO Health Inc. has 1.1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OPKO Health Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 43% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.4% of OPKO Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 40.87%. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.5% of OPKO Health Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52% OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9%

For the past year OPKO Health Inc. has weaker performance than Arbutus Biopharma Corporation

Summary

OPKO Health Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.