Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 17.55 N/A -1.32 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.85 beta means Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s volatility is 85.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Kazia Therapeutics Limited on the other hand, has 1.53 beta which makes it 53.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is 12.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.7. The Current Ratio of rival Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.6. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Kazia Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors at 43% and 3.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 40.87% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year Arbutus Biopharma Corporation had bearish trend while Kazia Therapeutics Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Arbutus Biopharma Corporation beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.