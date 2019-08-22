Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Contrasting side by side

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 18.58 N/A -1.32 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.85 N/A 8.02 17.37

Table 1 demonstrates Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Volatility & Risk

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has a beta of 1.85 and its 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s 14.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

12.7 and 12.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Its rival Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3 respectively. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 4 7 2.64

On the other hand, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s potential upside is 26.40% and its average price target is $165.36.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 43% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. 40.87% are Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44%

For the past year Arbutus Biopharma Corporation had bearish trend while Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Arbutus Biopharma Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.