Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) Comparing side by side

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 18.38 N/A -1.32 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 20 4.10 N/A -7.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.85 shows that Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s 1.81 beta is the reason why it is 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation are 12.7 and 12.7. Competitively, Clovis Oncology Inc. has 4.4 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Clovis Oncology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

On the other hand, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 223.30% and its consensus target price is $29.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 43% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 40.87%. Comparatively, 0.5% are Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52% Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than Arbutus Biopharma Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Arbutus Biopharma Corporation beats Clovis Oncology Inc.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.