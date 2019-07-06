Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 26.79 N/A -1.32 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 77.99 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -82% -63.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation are 12.7 and 12.7 respectively. Its competitor AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.6% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares and 23.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 3% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares. Competitively, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has 43.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -0.42% -36.02% -38.82% -48.82% -64.21% -37.86% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.44% 2.24% 11.22% 0% 0% 52.51%

For the past year Arbutus Biopharma Corporation had bearish trend while AgeX Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.