Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 27.66 N/A -1.32 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 14.22 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Volatility & Risk

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is 67.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.67. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s 194.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.94 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation are 12.7 and 12.7. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc. has 4.6 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of ADMA Biologics Inc. is $10.9, which is potential 167.81% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and ADMA Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.6% and 57.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 25.5% are ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -0.42% -36.02% -38.82% -48.82% -64.21% -37.86% ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19%

For the past year Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has -37.86% weaker performance while ADMA Biologics Inc. has 86.19% stronger performance.

Summary

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation beats ADMA Biologics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.