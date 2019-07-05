Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Reaches $2.25 After 5.00% Up Move; Intrepid Potash (IPI) Sellers Increased By 0.87% Their Shorts

Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE:IPI) had an increase of 0.87% in short interest. IPI’s SI was 3.02M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.87% from 3.00 million shares previously. With 667,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE:IPI)’s short sellers to cover IPI’s short positions. The SI to Intrepid Potash Inc’s float is 3.39%. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $3.345. About 98,186 shares traded. Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) has declined 21.48% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IPI News: 24/04/2018 – Intrepid Potash 1Q EPS 1c; 30/05/2018 – INTREPID INVESTMENT MGMT MAKES INVESTMENT IN RIO GRANDE E&P; 04/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: CAI International, Inc. (CAI), Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI), And Others; 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Fashion Cares Returns to the Intrepid; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – ANNOUNCED ONE-YEAR DATA FROM INTREPID STUDY OF DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION FOR ADVANCED, LEVODOPA-RESPONSIVE PARKINSON’S DISEASE IN U.S; 04/04/2018 – WEATHERLY SAYS INTREPID REQUESTED EXTENSION TO APRIL 30; 16/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: INTREPID: Investigation of TRELEGY Effectiveness: Usual Practice Design; 18/03/2018 – GUOCOLAND-UNIT WITH INTREPID INVESTMENTS & HONG REALTY (PRIVATE) LTD SUCCESSFULLY TENDERED FOR ENBLOC ACQUISITION OF PACIFIC MANSION CONDOMINIUM SITE; 24/04/2018 – INTREPID POTASH ON TRACK FOR $20M-30M IN WATER SALES FOR 2018; 29/05/2018 – Intrepid by VitalSource Unveils Blueprint for Digital Learning

The stock of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.25. About 137,648 shares traded. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) has declined 64.21% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.64% the S&P500. Some Historical ABUS News: 14/03/2018 – ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP – ARB-1467 PHASE Il COMBINATION STUDY BEGINNING IN 1Q18; 11/04/2018 – Vivek Ramaswamy is diving into RNA, launching a new biotech with Arbutus and a team of vets $ABUS; 14/03/2018 – Arbutus Announces Corporate Update and Yr-End 2017 Fincl Results; 11/04/2018 – Arbutus and Roivant Launch Genevant Sciences to Develop RNA Therapeutics for Genetic Diseases; 12/04/2018 – Arbutus Biopharma Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ROIVANT SCIENCES WILL CONTRIBUTE $37.5 MLN IN TRANSACTION-RELATED SEED CAPITAL FOR GENEVANT; 14/03/2018 – Arbutus Biopharma FY Loss $84.4M; 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP – GENEVANT INTENDS TO ESTABLISH ITS U.S. HQ IN CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS & ITS PRINCIPAL OPERATING CO IN BASEL, SWITZERLAND; 03/05/2018 – Arbutus Biopharma 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP – CO WILL RETAIN ENTIRETY OF ITS ROYALTY ENTITLEMENT ON COMMERCIALIZATION OF ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICAL’S PATISIRANThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $131.66M company. It was reported on Jul, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $2.36 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ABUS worth $6.58 million more.

Intrepid Potash, Inc. produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $447.64 million. It operates in two divisions, Potash and Trio. It has a 26.55 P/E ratio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for gas and oil wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold Intrepid Potash, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 55.52 million shares or 1.04% less from 56.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 38,191 shares. 100 were reported by Destination Wealth Management. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 317,864 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zpr Invest Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 7.13M shares or 0.01% of the stock. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Thb Asset Management accumulated 140,867 shares. Davenport And Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) for 17,000 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd owns 0% invested in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) for 11,205 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Company has 10,388 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 898,982 shares stake. Focused Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Clarivest Asset Lc holds 2,632 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.35 EPS, up 20.45% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.44 per share. After $-0.47 actual EPS reported by Arbutus Biopharma Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% EPS growth.

