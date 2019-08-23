Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Reaches $1.39 Yearly Low; UPM-KYMMENE OYJ (UPMKY) Shorts Increased By 898.94%

The stock of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.32 target or 5.00% below today’s $1.39 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $81.34 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. If the $1.32 price target is reached, the company will be worth $4.07M less. The stock decreased 4.79% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.39. About 156,688 shares traded. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) has declined 83.52% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ABUS News: 14/03/2018 – ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP – ARB-1467 PHASE Il COMBINATION STUDY BEGINNING IN 1Q18; 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS – GENEVANT AIMS FOR 5-10 PRODUCT CANDIDATES INTO CLINIC BY 2020 ACROSS RNAI, MRNA, GENE EDITING MODALITIES USING CO’S LNP, LIGAND CONJUGATE PLATFORMS; 14/03/2018 – ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA 4Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $54.3M; 14/03/2018 – Arbutus Biopharma FY Loss/Shr $1.56; 16/03/2018 – ARBUTUS HOLDER REPORTS ROIVANT EXCLUSIVITY PACT EXTENDED; 14/03/2018 Arbutus Announces Corporate Update and Year-End 2017 Financial Results; 14/03/2018 – Arbutus Announces Corporate Update and Yr-End 2017 Fincl Results; 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ROIVANT SCIENCES WILL CONTRIBUTE $37.5 MLN IN TRANSACTION-RELATED SEED CAPITAL FOR GENEVANT; 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP – CO WILL RETAIN ENTIRETY OF ITS ROYALTY ENTITLEMENT ON COMMERCIALIZATION OF ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICAL’S PATISIRAN; 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP – WILL RETAIN ALL RIGHTS TO LNP AND CONJUGATE DELIVERY PLATFORMS FOR HEPATITIS B VIRUS

UPM-KYMMENE OYJ (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) had an increase of 898.94% in short interest. UPMKY’s SI was 93,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 898.94% from 9,400 shares previously. With 234,600 avg volume, 0 days are for UPM-KYMMENE OYJ (OTCMKTS:UPMKY)’s short sellers to cover UPMKY’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $25.6. About 25,985 shares traded. UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $81.34 million. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV.

