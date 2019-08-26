Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Reaches $1.36 1 Year Low; Salzman & Company Has Trimmed By $4.74 Million Its Moodys (MCO) Position

The stock of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.29 target or 5.00% below today’s $1.36 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $79.58M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $1.29 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.98M less. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.36. About 128,993 shares traded. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) has declined 83.52% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ABUS News: 14/03/2018 – Arbutus Biopharma FY Loss $84.4M; 11/04/2018 – Arbutus and Roivant Launch Genevant Sciences with Industry-Leading Platform to Develop Broad Range of RNA Therapeutics for Genetic Diseases; 14/03/2018 – Arbutus Announces Corporate Update and Yr-End 2017 Fincl Results; 12/04/2018 – #2 Vivek Ramaswamy is diving into RNA, launching a new biotech with Arbutus and a team of vets $ABUS; 11/04/2018 – Arbutus and Roivant Launch Genevant Sciences to Develop RNA Therapeutics for Genetic Diseases; 14/03/2018 – ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP – INTERIM ON-TREATMENT RESULTS FROM ARB-1467 STUDY ARE EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018, FOLLOWED BY FINAL RESULTS IN 2019; 12/04/2018 – Arbutus Presents Complementary Results From Preclinical Combination Studies of HBV Therapeutic Candidates at EASL 2018; 03/05/2018 – ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ROIVANT SCIENCES WILL CONTRIBUTE $37.5 MLN IN TRANSACTION-RELATED SEED CAPITAL FOR GENEVANT; 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP – GENEVANT INTENDS TO ESTABLISH ITS U.S. HQ IN CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS & ITS PRINCIPAL OPERATING CO IN BASEL, SWITZERLAND

Salzman & Company decreased Moodys Corp (MCO) stake by 67.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as Moodys Corp (MCO)’s stock rose 10.54%. The Salzman & Company holds 12,699 shares with $2.30M value, down from 38,865 last quarter. Moodys Corp now has $40.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $211.49. About 130,191 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cablevision, Reflects Market Position in Argentina; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Changed Outlook To Positive From Stable On The Aa1 Ratings Of The European Stability Mechanism (ESM); 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Live Nation’s Ratings Because They Expect Excess Liquidity to Be Used for Acquisitions; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Boart Longyear’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ratings; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ON CHINA JVS – DO NOT BELIEVE JVS WILL FACE SIGNIFICANT CHALLENGES FROM FULLY FOREIGN-OWNED VENTURES OVER MEDIUM TERM; 26/03/2018 – S. AFRICA BENCHMARK BOND YIELD FALLS ON MOODY’S RATING REPRIEVE; 05/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE GROUP Baa2 RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 23/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES PIAGGIO’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; B1 RTGS AFFIRMED; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Cencosud’s Outlook To Negative; Affirms Baa3 Ratings; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Und A3 & Enh Aa2 To Mesabi East Isd 2711, Mn’s Go Bonds

Among 8 analysts covering Moody`s (NYSE:MCO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Moody`s has $24000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $202.38’s average target is -4.31% below currents $211.49 stock price. Moody`s had 14 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. PiperJaffray maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $205 target in Friday, April 5 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1 with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 9. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 11 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. UBS maintained the shares of MCO in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) rating on Thursday, April 25. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Neutral” rating and $19200 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Long Road Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company invested in 0.41% or 3,700 shares. Pitcairn Company has 0.04% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 2,029 shares. Salzman And Communications stated it has 4.91% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Kornitzer Cap Inc Ks accumulated 22,311 shares. Nomura Asset Limited stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Pinnacle Fin Partners holds 969 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,178 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bryn Mawr reported 5,497 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Pictet Cie (Asia), Singapore-based fund reported 5,393 shares. Principal Financial Gru reported 0.31% stake. Cypress Gru has invested 0.19% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Daiwa Gru accumulated 21,683 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 223,320 shares. First Mercantile Tru accumulated 1,305 shares. United Asset Strategies holds 1,176 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Preview Of Moody’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Moody’s Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Debt Is a Way Bigger Problem for Exxon Stock than You Might Think – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

More notable recent Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Arbutus to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Arbutus Biopharma Appoints Andrew Cheng, MD, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Arbutus Bio misses Q1 consensus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.