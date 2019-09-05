Arbor Rlty Tr (ABR) Shareholder Orinda Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $886,272 as Stock Price Declined; As Peapack (PGC) Stock Rose, Holder Peapack Gladstone Financial Lowered Its Position

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 13,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 899,737 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.59 million, down from 913,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $543.80M market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $27.95. About 85,460 shares traded or 20.64% up from the average. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (ABR) by 43.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 73,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 96,685 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, down from 170,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19 billion market cap company. It closed at $12.56 lastly. It is down 8.78% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ABR News: 16/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Prices Public Offering of 5.5M Shrs for Total Expected Gross Proceeds of Approximately $48.7M; 10/04/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 16 Days; 15/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Arbor Realty Cre 2017-FL1; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Raises Dividend to 25c; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q EPS 42c; 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – PRICING OF $100 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5.625% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MAY 1, 2023 AT 100% OF PAR; 04/05/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – QTRLY REPORTED NET INCOME $0.42 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 05/03/2018 Arbor Announces the Appointment of Frank Lutz as Executive Vice President, Chief Production Officer; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO 25c/Share

Analysts await Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ABR’s profit will be $30.19M for 9.81 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Net Lease Inc by 67,497 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cohen & Steers Ltd Dur Pfd I (LDP) by 21,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT).

More notable recent Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Arbor Announces the Appointment of Danny van der Reis to Executive Vice President, Structured Asset Management – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Arbor Realty Trust Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Arbor Realty Trust declares $0.29 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.9 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold ABR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 41.17 million shares or 8.85% more from 37.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Company invested in 1.32 million shares. Advisory Svcs Network Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) for 15,101 shares. Dorsey Wright Assocs stated it has 0% in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Cooperman Leon G holds 2.12% in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) or 2.67M shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Com invested in 10,134 shares. Citigroup invested in 38,994 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Indexiq Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Cambridge Invest Incorporated, Iowa-based fund reported 12,067 shares. Stifel Fincl accumulated 64,651 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 76,953 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,330 are held by First Manhattan. California State Teachers Retirement holds 112,057 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Creative Planning reported 24,394 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested in 124,111 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $13,678 activity.

Analysts await Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.56 per share. PGC’s profit will be $11.67 million for 11.65 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 53,539 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Qs Lc holds 110 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation reported 899,737 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 123,910 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.21% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Hotchkis Wiley Management Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 23,012 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 10,300 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp holds 26,301 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Systematic Finance Limited Partnership holds 0.05% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) or 50,450 shares. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 66,055 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC).