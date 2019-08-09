Arbor Rlty Tr (ABR) Shareholder Menta Capital Has Cut Its Stake by $1.28 Million as Shares Declined; Atika Capital Management Position In Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Was Raised

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (ABR) by 63.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 106,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The hedge fund held 61,835 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $802,000, down from 168,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.61. About 761,704 shares traded. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has risen 8.78% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ABR News: 15/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Arbor Realty Cre 2017-FL1; 04/05/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – QTRLY REPORTED NET INCOME $0.42 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – PRICING OF $100 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5.625% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MAY 1, 2023 AT 100% OF PAR; 16/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Prices Public Offering of 5.5M Shrs for Total Expected Gross Proceeds of Approximately $48.7M; 05/03/2018 Arbor Announces the Appointment of Frank Lutz as Executive Vice President, Chief Production Officer; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Arbor Realty Trust; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO 25c/Share; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Raises Dividend to 25c; 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – OFFERING EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON MARCH 13, 2018

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 36.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 26,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, up from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $249.41. About 311,095 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 11,500 shares to 74,500 shares, valued at $8.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 18,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,000 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Tx has invested 0.5% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Cibc Markets has invested 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 603 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Broadview Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 2,950 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% or 129,365 shares. Sei holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 88,913 shares. 33,108 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Board. Asset One Co Ltd accumulated 28,965 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 352 were reported by Signaturefd Limited Co. Bancshares Of America Corp De invested in 0.01% or 450,162 shares. Davidson Invest Advsrs owns 23,812 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Hightower Limited Com has 4,380 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Hartford Investment reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.37, from 1.9 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold ABR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 41.17 million shares or 8.85% more from 37.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 0.02% or 131,386 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Company owns 57,642 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Meeder Asset Incorporated reported 0.03% in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). 17,308 are held by Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Co has 0% invested in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Orinda Asset Ltd Liability has 2.87% invested in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc invested 0.07% in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Cetera Advisor Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Burney holds 0.01% or 17,284 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Services Group Incorporated invested 0% in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Lsv Asset Management owns 3.06 million shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) for 45,944 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 40,073 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dorsey Wright & Associates owns 800 shares.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 6,700 shares to 11,760 shares, valued at $549,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 15,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

