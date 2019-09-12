Arbor Rlty Tr (ABR) Holding Has Raised by Orinda Asset Management Llc; Riggs Asset Managment Company Has Upped Caterpillar (CAT) Position

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (ABR) by 160.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 251,685 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, up from 96,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.8. About 471,021 shares traded. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has risen 8.78% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ABR News: 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Raises Dividend to 25c; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q EPS 42c; 10/04/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 16 Days; 05/03/2018 Arbor Announces the Appointment of Frank Lutz as Executive Vice President, Chief Production Officer; 04/05/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – QTRLY REPORTED NET INCOME $0.42 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO 25c/Share; 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – PRICING OF $100 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5.625% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MAY 1, 2023 AT 100% OF PAR; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Arbor Realty Cre 2017-FL1; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Arbor Realty Trust; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arbor Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABR)

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) by 21934.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 16,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 16,526 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25M, up from 75 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $131.1. About 3.55 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS STEEL COSTS CONTINUE TO INCREASE– CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 25%; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New Chief Financial Officer; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Industrial names falling after $CAT’s earnings call. Is this CAT’s warning to the world, and is more pain on the way for industrials?; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 31 PCT; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-K; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $74.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Tr by 55,168 shares to 100,597 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ABR shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.36 million shares or 0.47% more from 41.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Architects holds 202 shares. Clearbridge Invests has invested 0% in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Moreover, Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) for 76,158 shares. Cambridge Inv Advisors reported 0% in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). 1,066 were accumulated by Dorsey Wright And Associate. Panagora Asset Management holds 19,354 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 1.07 million shares or 0% of the stock. Zacks Mgmt holds 0.03% or 136,648 shares in its portfolio. 38,880 are owned by Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership owns 0.07% invested in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) for 58,746 shares. Caxton LP owns 24,550 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Virtu Financial Ltd Co holds 13,328 shares. Lsv Asset has invested 0.06% in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 119,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More important recent Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Arbor Realty Trust Stock Is a Smart REIT Investment – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Riggs Asset Managment Company, which manages about $300.44 million and $178.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 37,769 shares to 3,393 shares, valued at $55,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Ally, Anthem, Caterpillar, CVS, Deere, Oracle, PayPal, Rite Aid, Square, Uber, UnitedHealth and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Caterpillar Inc.’s (NYSE:CAT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Futures gain as Washington delays China tariffs – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Fin Group reported 810,877 shares stake. Main Street Research Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Greystone Managed Investments Inc holds 59,410 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. First National Bank & Trust Tru Of Newtown has invested 0.4% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 47,930 are owned by Ls Advisors Ltd Llc. Halsey Ct reported 2,630 shares. Bokf Na reported 51,399 shares stake. 42,050 were reported by Oppenheimer And Commerce Inc. Ci Invs Incorporated accumulated 119 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 0.16% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Baltimore stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Capital Investment Advsrs Limited Com holds 66,368 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. 15,967 are held by Tci Wealth. First National Tru owns 5,501 shares. First Foundation Advsr holds 0.04% or 4,706 shares.