Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

We will be comparing the differences between Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 13 3.00 N/A 1.33 9.19 Urban Edge Properties 18 5.80 N/A 0.94 17.78

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. and Urban Edge Properties. Urban Edge Properties has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Arbor Realty Trust Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 2.3% Urban Edge Properties 0.00% 11.9% 3.9%

Risk & Volatility

Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.59 beta. Urban Edge Properties has a 0.89 beta and it is 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. and Urban Edge Properties.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Urban Edge Properties 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 10.35% for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. with consensus target price of $14.5. Meanwhile, Urban Edge Properties’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 1.27%. Based on the results given earlier, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is looking more favorable than Urban Edge Properties, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arbor Realty Trust Inc. and Urban Edge Properties are owned by institutional investors at 55.3% and 94.9% respectively. 3.8% are Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.2% of Urban Edge Properties shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.49% -0.08% -10.43% 2.96% 8.78% 21.05% Urban Edge Properties -2.05% -2.39% -10.15% -18.39% -24.61% 0.66%

For the past year Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Urban Edge Properties

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Urban Edge Properties beats Arbor Realty Trust Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. It offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.