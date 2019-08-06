Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 13 2.85 N/A 1.33 9.19 Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 4 32.16 N/A -0.27 0.00

Demonstrates Arbor Realty Trust Inc. and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 2.3% Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 0.00% -14.1% -3.5%

Risk and Volatility

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has a 0.59 beta, while its volatility is 41.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 0.17 beta which makes it 83.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s average target price is $13, while its potential upside is 5.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.3% of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares and 56.6% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.8% of Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.4% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.49% -0.08% -10.43% 2.96% 8.78% 21.05% Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 3.7% 8.53% 4.74% -3.23% -34.38% -3.23%

For the past year Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has 21.05% stronger performance while Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has -3.23% weaker performance.

Summary

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. beats Trinity Place Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. It offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.