Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)

We are contrasting Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Arbor Realty Trust Inc.
|13
|2.89
|N/A
|1.33
|9.19
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|4
|31.99
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. and Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Arbor Realty Trust Inc. and Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Arbor Realty Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|13.9%
|2.3%
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-14.1%
|-3.5%
Volatility and Risk
Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has a 0.59 beta, while its volatility is 41.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Trinity Place Holdings Inc. is 83.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.17 beta.
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. and Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Arbor Realty Trust Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 2.93% and an $13 average target price.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 55.3% of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.6% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.8% of Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.4% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Arbor Realty Trust Inc.
|0.49%
|-0.08%
|-10.43%
|2.96%
|8.78%
|21.05%
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|3.7%
|8.53%
|4.74%
|-3.23%
|-34.38%
|-3.23%
For the past year Arbor Realty Trust Inc. had bullish trend while Trinity Place Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Arbor Realty Trust Inc. beats Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. It offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.
