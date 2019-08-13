Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)

We are contrasting Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 13 2.89 N/A 1.33 9.19 Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 4 31.99 N/A -0.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. and Trinity Place Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arbor Realty Trust Inc. and Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 2.3% Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 0.00% -14.1% -3.5%

Volatility and Risk

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has a 0.59 beta, while its volatility is 41.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Trinity Place Holdings Inc. is 83.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.17 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. and Trinity Place Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 2.93% and an $13 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.3% of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.6% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.8% of Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.4% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.49% -0.08% -10.43% 2.96% 8.78% 21.05% Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 3.7% 8.53% 4.74% -3.23% -34.38% -3.23%

For the past year Arbor Realty Trust Inc. had bullish trend while Trinity Place Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Arbor Realty Trust Inc. beats Trinity Place Holdings Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. It offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.