Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR)’s Financial Results Comparing With One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) and One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 13 1.27 83.41M 1.33 9.19 One Liberty Properties Inc. 28 6.16 15.47M 0.94 30.65

Table 1 demonstrates Arbor Realty Trust Inc. and One Liberty Properties Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. One Liberty Properties Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Arbor Realty Trust Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than One Liberty Properties Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arbor Realty Trust Inc. and One Liberty Properties Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 656,254,917.39% 13.9% 2.3% One Liberty Properties Inc. 56,091,370.56% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has a 0.59 beta, while its volatility is 41.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. One Liberty Properties Inc. has a 0.76 beta and it is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. and One Liberty Properties Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 One Liberty Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 11.28% for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. with consensus price target of $14.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arbor Realty Trust Inc. and One Liberty Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.3% and 51.7% respectively. 3.8% are Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% are One Liberty Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.49% -0.08% -10.43% 2.96% 8.78% 21.05% One Liberty Properties Inc. 0.77% -1.04% 1.99% 4.33% 8.52% 18.33%

For the past year Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has stronger performance than One Liberty Properties Inc.

Summary

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. beats One Liberty Properties Inc. on 9 of the 13 factors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. It offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.