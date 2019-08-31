Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

As REIT – Diversified businesses, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 13 2.86 N/A 1.33 9.19 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 26 26.03 N/A 1.00 27.45

In table 1 we can see Arbor Realty Trust Inc. and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Arbor Realty Trust Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 2.3% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 2.5%

Volatility and Risk

Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.59 beta. Competitively, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s beta is 1.06 which is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has a 11.55% upside potential and an average price target of $14. Competitively the average price target of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. is $27, which is potential -2.28% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Arbor Realty Trust Inc. seems more appealing than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.3% of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares and 78% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.8% of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.1% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.49% -0.08% -10.43% 2.96% 8.78% 21.05% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. -1.47% -1.08% 3.55% 23.09% 40.91% 44.09%

For the past year Arbor Realty Trust Inc. was less bullish than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. beats Arbor Realty Trust Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. It offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides a range of debt and equity investments to the energy efficiency and renewable energy markets in the United States. The companyÂ’s projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildingÂ’s or facilityÂ’s energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. Its projects also comprise renewable energy projects, which deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.