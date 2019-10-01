Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) and Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 13 1.29 83.41M 1.33 9.19 Global Net Lease Inc. 19 0.00 84.32M 0.05 390.40

Demonstrates Arbor Realty Trust Inc. and Global Net Lease Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Global Net Lease Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Arbor Realty Trust Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Global Net Lease Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Arbor Realty Trust Inc. and Global Net Lease Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 658,846,761.45% 13.9% 2.3% Global Net Lease Inc. 432,632,119.04% 0.3% 0.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.59 beta means Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s volatility is 41.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Global Net Lease Inc.’s 0.69 beta is the reason why it is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. and Global Net Lease Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Global Net Lease Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has an average price target of $14.5, and a 10.27% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.3% of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares and 67% of Global Net Lease Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.8% of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Global Net Lease Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.49% -0.08% -10.43% 2.96% 8.78% 21.05% Global Net Lease Inc. 1.88% -1.11% 2.79% 1.67% -5.88% 10.78%

For the past year Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Global Net Lease Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors Arbor Realty Trust Inc. beats Global Net Lease Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. It offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.