Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) Reaches $12.50 After 8.00% Up Move; Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

The stock of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.19% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $12.5. About 403,382 shares traded. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has risen 8.78% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ABR News: 15/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – OFFERING EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON MARCH 13, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arbor Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABR); 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Arbor Realty Trust; 10/04/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 16 Days; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Arbor Realty Cre 2017-FL1; 05/03/2018 Arbor Announces the Appointment of Frank Lutz as Executive Vice President, Chief Production Officer; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q EPS 42c; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Raises Dividend to 25c; 04/05/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – QTRLY REPORTED NET INCOME $0.42 PER DILUTED COMMON SHAREThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $1.18 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $13.50 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ABR worth $94.32M more.

Among 2 analysts covering Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Boston Properties has $138 highest and $11600 lowest target. $128.33’s average target is 0.40% above currents $127.82 stock price. Boston Properties had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 14 by Citigroup. See Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) latest ratings:

14/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $142.0000 New Target: $131.0000 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $116.0000 123.0000

23/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Keybanc 146.0000

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $134 New Target: $138 Maintain

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: In-Line New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.9 in 2018Q4.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. The firm primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. It has a 9 P/E ratio. It offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property.

Boston Properties, Inc., a real estate investment trust , together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and development of office properties. The company has market cap of $19.76 billion. The Company’s properties are located in Boston, Massachusetts; Washington, D.C.; midtown Manhattan, New York; San Francisco, California; and Princeton, New Jersey. It has a 37.37 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2008, the firm owned interests in 147 properties, totaling approximately 49.8 million net rentable square feet and structured parking for vehicles containing approximately 11.2 million square feet.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.