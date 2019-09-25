Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Contrasting side by side

Both Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 13 3.00 N/A 1.33 9.19 Power REIT 7 9.54 N/A 0.29 30.96

Table 1 highlights Arbor Realty Trust Inc. and Power REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Power REIT is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Arbor Realty Trust Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Power REIT, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Arbor Realty Trust Inc. and Power REIT’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 2.3% Power REIT 0.00% 6.3% 2.5%

Volatility & Risk

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is 41.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.59. Power REIT’s 94.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.06 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. and Power REIT Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Power REIT 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 10.52% for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. with consensus price target of $14.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arbor Realty Trust Inc. and Power REIT are owned by institutional investors at 55.3% and 14.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.8% of Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.6% of Power REIT’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.49% -0.08% -10.43% 2.96% 8.78% 21.05% Power REIT -5.65% 52.71% 48.19% 74.95% 49.87% 60.89%

For the past year Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Power REIT.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. It offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.