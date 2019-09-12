Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Comparing side by side

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 13 2.91 N/A 1.33 9.19 Lexington Realty Trust 9 7.08 N/A 1.08 9.16

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. and Lexington Realty Trust. Lexington Realty Trust has lower revenue and earnings than Arbor Realty Trust Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Lexington Realty Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 2.3% Lexington Realty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has a 0.59 beta, while its volatility is 41.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Lexington Realty Trust’s 6.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.94 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Arbor Realty Trust Inc. and Lexington Realty Trust’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Lexington Realty Trust 0 1 1 2.50

Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 13.55% and an $14.5 consensus target price. Competitively Lexington Realty Trust has an average target price of $10.75, with potential upside of 6.86%. The data provided earlier shows that Arbor Realty Trust Inc. appears more favorable than Lexington Realty Trust, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.3% of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares and 92.7% of Lexington Realty Trust shares. 3.8% are Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of Lexington Realty Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.49% -0.08% -10.43% 2.96% 8.78% 21.05% Lexington Realty Trust 1.65% 5.9% 9.42% 4.33% 14.37% 20.22%

For the past year Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Lexington Realty Trust.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Arbor Realty Trust Inc. beats Lexington Realty Trust.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. It offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns a diversified portfolio of equity and debt investments in single tenant commercial properties. The Lexington Realty Trust was founded in 1986 and is based in New York City.