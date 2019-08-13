Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) to pay $0.29 on Sep 3, 2019; SUPER MICRO COMPUTER (SMCI) SI Increased By 15.62%

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ABR) is expected to pay $0.29 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:ABR) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.29 dividend. Arbor Realty Trust Inc’s current price of $12.63 translates into 2.30% yield. Arbor Realty Trust Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.63. About 1.44 million shares traded. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has risen 8.78% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ABR News: 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – PRICING OF $100 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5.625% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MAY 1, 2023 AT 100% OF PAR; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q EPS 42c; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Raises Dividend to 25c; 15/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Arbor Realty Cre 2017-FL1; 10/04/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 16 Days; 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – OFFERING EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON MARCH 13, 2018; 04/05/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – QTRLY REPORTED NET INCOME $0.42 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Arbor Realty Trust; 16/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Prices Public Offering of 5.5M Shrs for Total Expected Gross Proceeds of Approximately $48.7M

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC (OTCMKTS:SMCI) had an increase of 15.62% in short interest. SMCI’s SI was 700,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 15.62% from 606,200 shares previously. With 149,000 avg volume, 5 days are for SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC (OTCMKTS:SMCI)’s short sellers to cover SMCI’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 66,170 shares traded. Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SMCI News: 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER – NEW DEBT FACILITY, TO BE LED BY BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, IS EXPECTED TO INCLUDE OTHER LENDERS & INCREASE CO’S BORROWING CAPACITY; 13/03/2018 – Supermicro Accelerates IT Innovation with Resource Saving Datacenter Solutions at CloudFest 2018; 10/05/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 10/05/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH THE U.S. SEC; 21/05/2018 – Super Micro: Remains on Track to File Delinquent Filings With SEC; 10/04/2018 – Introducing Pooled All-Flash NVMe Composable Storage with New Supermicro RSD 2.1; 16/03/2018 – Super Micro: To Present Plan to Regain Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Requirements; 13/03/2018 – SUPERMICRO® ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO CREDIT FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – Supermicro® Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Letter and Response; 03/04/2018 – Supermicro First-to-Market with IoT Embedded Solutions optimized for New 8th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. The firm primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. It has a 9.1 P/E ratio. It offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.37, from 1.9 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 41.17 million shares or 8.85% more from 37.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.79M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) or 19,354 shares. First Manhattan invested 0% in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). 37,584 are owned by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al. Metropolitan Life Insurance accumulated 29,293 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 17,308 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Van Eck Associate reported 343,494 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 244,984 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott has 0% invested in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) for 18,527 shares. Meeder Asset invested 0.03% in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Highland Management Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company reported 86,182 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 240,000 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 46,087 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Arbor Realty Trust has $14 highest and $12 lowest target. $13’s average target is 2.93% above currents $12.63 stock price. Arbor Realty Trust had 5 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) rating on Tuesday, March 5. JMP Securities has “Buy” rating and $14 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Friday, February 15.

More notable recent Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Arbor Realty Trust Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Arbor Realty Trust declares $0.29 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Arbor Realty Trust Inc 8.25 % Cum Red Pfd Registered Series A declares $0.5156 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:ABR) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. The company has market cap of $847.49 million. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services. It has a 13.17 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a range of application optimized server solutions, including rackmount and blade server systems; and server subsystems and accessories comprising server boards, and chassis and power supplies, as well as other system accessories, including microprocessors, and memory and disc drives.