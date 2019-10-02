Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Holder Omega Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $2.53 Million; Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Shareholder V3 Capital Management LP Boosted Position

Omega Advisors decreased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omega Advisors sold 210,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The hedge fund held 2.46 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.77 million, down from 2.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omega Advisors who had been investing in Arbor Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 507,231 shares traded. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has risen 8.78% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ABR News: 15/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Arbor Realty Trust; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Raises Dividend to 25c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arbor Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABR); 05/03/2018 Arbor Announces the Appointment of Frank Lutz as Executive Vice President, Chief Production Officer; 16/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Prices Public Offering of 5.5M Shrs for Total Expected Gross Proceeds of Approximately $48.7M; 10/04/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 16 Days; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q EPS 42c; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Arbor Realty Cre 2017-FL1; 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – PRICING OF $100 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5.625% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MAY 1, 2023 AT 100% OF PAR

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 15,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 2.09M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.48M, up from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $50.54. About 224,322 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: Will Seek to Recover Any Amounts Expended by Company in Excess of Contractual Obligations; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q OPER REV. $190.2M; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.55 TO $2.65; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.07 TO $3.88, EST. $2.58; 08/05/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Announces Sale of Five Crescent Drive at the Philadelphia Navy Yard

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ABR shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.36 million shares or 0.47% more from 41.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 29,434 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 4,920 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based Stifel has invested 0.01% in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). 27,803 are owned by Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp. Navellier Associates reported 436,705 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 135,051 shares. Architects owns 202 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Moreover, Catalyst Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) for 2,100 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 209,450 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Company reported 25,680 shares stake. Lmr Prtn Llp holds 0.02% in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) or 41,763 shares. Susquehanna Interest Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 220,880 shares or 0% of the stock. Punch And Assocs Invest Mgmt owns 369,966 shares.

Analysts await Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ABR’s profit will be $30.19 million for 10.08 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $28,763 activity.

Omega Advisors, which manages about $12.65B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) by 634,387 shares to 9.73M shares, valued at $20.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 762,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV).