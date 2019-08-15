Arbor Investment Advisors Raised Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Declined; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined While Brighton Jones Decreased by $4.47 Million Its Position

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 2,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 76,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.93 million, down from 79,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $881.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $18.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1781.09. About 1.43 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PRIME-2 RATING TO AMAZON’S NEW COMMERCIAL PAPER; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. And that’s not saying much; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin could send tourists to space this year; 16/05/2018 – 11Alive News: EXCLUSIVE POLL: Georgia wants Amazon’s HQ2 but with these conditions; 24/04/2018 – Check out the lavish digs that Jeff Bezos may soon call home; 19/03/2018 – Amazon kicked off its annual MARS conference on Monday; 23/05/2018 – Facebook is taking on Angie’s List and Amazon Home Services; 25/04/2018 – Amazon has confirmed an upcoming hardware product called Fire TV Cube that has been rumored since last year. via @cnbctech; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 24/05/2018 – Amazon Alexa-Powered Device Recorded and Shared User’s Conversation Without Permission

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Inc. (JNJ) by 109.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,585 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $641,000, up from 2,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $130.25. About 733,076 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.02 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cloud Contest: Microsoft And Amazon Fight Battle As Earnings Loom – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst: New UPS CFO Brings Outsider Perspective – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, FB – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How Big Was Amazon’s Prime Day for 2019? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $825.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,510 shares to 129,838 shares, valued at $6.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX) by 34,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Compton Cap Mngmt Incorporated Ri stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sns Financial Grp Incorporated Limited Liability invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mount Vernon Assoc Incorporated Md reported 7.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Davenport Commerce Limited Liability Company holds 0.9% or 40,738 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited owns 1,984 shares. Aimz Investment Advisors Llc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Symmetry Peak Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 350 shares in its portfolio. Weybosset Rech & Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 293 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Fdx Advsrs reported 4,867 shares stake. Voya Investment Management Ltd reported 2.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 2.89% stake. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 3.18% or 201,485 shares. Trust Communication Of Virginia Va holds 1,132 shares. California-based One Capital Lc has invested 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Atika Capital Mngmt Llc has 5,295 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mostly Strong Results For Big Banks, And J&J Another Solid Earnings Performer – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson – Experiencing Buyer’s Remorse – Seeking Alpha” published on June 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willis Invest Counsel invested in 206,703 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Whitnell & reported 1.42% stake. 13,640 are held by Godshalk Welsh Cap. Oakworth reported 20,187 shares. Chilton invested in 95,123 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Hollow Brook Wealth Limited Liability Corp stated it has 6.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Eos Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.42% or 9,236 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 1.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). California State Teachers Retirement reported 1.41% stake. Murphy Cap Mgmt holds 1.92% or 90,108 shares in its portfolio. Fin Advisory Group invested in 0.23% or 6,023 shares. Bangor Bancorp holds 0.61% or 23,121 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 28,850 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Walter & Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv has 3.1% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 50,413 shares. Jones Fin Lllp holds 0.03% or 107,429 shares.